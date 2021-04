Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Yankees.

Wendle's two-run double off Nick Nelson in the third inning proved to be decisive as it put the Rays up 5-4, a lead the team would not relinquish. The 30-year-old continues to have a solid start to the season, slashing .300/.300/.550 from six-hole. He has not drawn a walk yet this year, but has racked up seven RBI across six games.