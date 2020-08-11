Wendle went 1-for-3 with a game-tying RBI triple in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Wendle's one hit of the night made an impact, as it plated Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning to knot the score up at 4-4. The triple was Wendle's second of August, and it snapped a modest 0-for-7 stretch that had encompassed the last three games in which he'd logged an official at-bat. The 30-year-old seems much more like himself in the batter's box that at any point during an injury-marred 2019, as he's now slashing an impressive .289/.357/.500 across his first 42 plate appearances and sports a minuscule and career-low 9.5 percent strikeout rate.