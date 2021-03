Rays manager Kevin Cash said he expects Wendle (face) to play in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wendle was fortunate to escape with little more than a bruise on his face after he was struck by a pitch in Monday's game against the Twins. Unless the contusion presents some unexpected discomfort when he wears a batting helmet, Wendle should remain on a normal schedule for the rest of the spring.