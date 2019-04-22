Wendle will start at second base and bat fourth Monday against the Royals, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Wendle's career .410 slugging percentage makes him an odd choice in the cleanup spot, but it may only be a short-term arrangement with Ji-Man Choi day-to-day with a calf injury. Once Choi is back in the fold, Wendle should still have a good chance at sticking in the top five of the batting order and could even be an option as the leadoff hitter with Austin Meadows (thumb) likely to miss at least the next couple of weeks. Brandon Lowe will handle the table-setting duties Monday versus Royals right-hander Brad Keller.