Rays' Joey Wendle: Nearing rehab assignment at High-A
Wendle (wrist) is working out with High-A Charlotte and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle suffered a fractured right wrist in late April and has recently been ramping up his baseball activities in advance of the rehab stint. The 29-year-old will likely require at least a handful of rehab games before returning to the majors after the month-long layoff.
