Wendle is not starting the first game of the season Thursday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays rotate their players heavily, so sitting on Opening Day isn't necessarily indicative of all that much for Wendle's future playing time. It's still something of a surprise that he's sitting despite the Marlins starting a righty (Sandy Alcantara), with righties Willy Adames and Yandy Diaz making up the left side of the Rays' infield.