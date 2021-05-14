site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Joey Wendle: Not starting against lefty
Wendle is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Wendle will take a seat with southpaw David Peterson starting Friday for the Mets. Kevin Padlo will start at the hot corner in the series opener for Tampa Bay.
