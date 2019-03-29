Wendle is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Wendle went 0-for-2 and was hit by two pitches in Thursday's season-opening loss, but he never came out of the game and no injury has been announced so there's no real concern on his status. Daniel Robertson will start at second base and bat sixth in his stead Friday.

