Rays' Joey Wendle: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wendle isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Wendle went hitless with two strikeouts in four at-bats during Friday's series opener against Toronto. Mike Brosseau will take over as the third baseman Saturday, batting fourth.
