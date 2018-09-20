Rays' Joey Wendle: Notches three hits and stolen base
Wendle went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base -- his 14th of the season -- and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Wendle doubled and scored in the second inning before adding a pair of singles and a walk over his next three plate appearances. The 28-year-old now has back-to-back multi-hit games and is slashing .345/.400/.534 with two stolen bases through 15 games in September.
