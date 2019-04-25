Wendle (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

This was expected after Wendle was diagnosed with a fractured right wrist Wednesday, an injury he suffered after getting hit by a pitch. It's unclear how long the injury will keep the infielder sidelined at this point. Christian Arroyo was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move, while Brandon Lowe figures to cover the keystone while Wendle is on the shelf.