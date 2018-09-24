Wendle went 1-for-2 with an RBI double, two walks and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

As he's done virtually all season, Wendle both set the table and had a direct hand in run production as well. The 28-year-old's .417 on-base percentage during September has one-upped an already impressive .373 August figure, and an outstanding second half of the season overall has his season line sitting at an impressive .301/.356/.439.