Rays' Joey Wendle: On base three more times in win
Wendle went 1-for-2 with an RBI double, two walks and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
As he's done virtually all season, Wendle both set the table and had a direct hand in run production as well. The 28-year-old's .417 on-base percentage during September has one-upped an already impressive .373 August figure, and an outstanding second half of the season overall has his season line sitting at an impressive .301/.356/.439.
