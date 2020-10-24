site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Joey Wendle: On bench for Game 4
RotoWire Staff
Wendle is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Wendle will head to the bench with the left-handed Julio Urias set to start for the Dodgers. Mike Brosseau takes over at third base in his absence.
