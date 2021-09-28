site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Joey Wendle: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Wendle will not start Tuesday's game against Houston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle hits the bench after starting nine of the last 10 games. Yandy Diaz starts at third base, with Brandon Lowe and Wander Franco starting in the middle infield spots.
