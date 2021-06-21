Wendle, who went 1-for-4 with a run in an extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Sunday, is hitting .367 (11-for-30) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI, a walk, a stolen base, a hit by pitch and four runs over his last eight games.

The hot stretch includes a quartet of multi-hit efforts, the most impressive a 3-for-4 tally in Saturday's victory over Tampa Bay. Wendle's season slash line now stands at .292/.350/.491 across 234 plate appearances, and he's already equaled his career high with seven home runs.