Wendle went into Sunday's series finale against the Orioles having gone 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs over the last two games.

The versatile infielder pushed his season line to an outstanding .293/.353/.505 with the mini-surge while also hitting the 30-RBI mark for only the second time in his career. Wendle has also regularly put good wood on the ball, as 25 of his 55 hits have gone for extra bases.