Wendle went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Royals.

Wendle doubled home a run in his first and last at-bats of the evening while driving in his third run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The 30-year-old continues to be one of the hottest hitters in baseball at the moment with a slash line of .365/.388/.619 to go along with three home runs, seven doubles, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored. His only concerning stat is a 1:12 BB:K, as he needs to do a better job at working the count against pitchers.