Wendle went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 14-5 rout of Atlanta.

Getting the start at third base, Wendle took Mike Foltynewicz deep in the fourth inning for his first homer of the season. After a disappointing, injury-plagued 2019, the 30-year-old is looking to re-establish himself as a key piece in the Rays' infield.