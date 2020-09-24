site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Joey Wendle: Pops fourth homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wendle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Mets.
Wendle opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning off Mets starter Michael Wacha. The infielder now has four homers, eight stolen bases, 14 RBI and 22 runs scored in 48 contests.
