Rays' Joey Wendle: Producing at plate early
Wendle, who's competing for an infield utility role this spring, is hitting .400 (6-for-15) with two doubles, one home run, two RBI and five runs over his first six Grapefruit League games.
The versatile 29-year-old endured the poorest offensive season of his career in 2019, slashing a pedestrian .231/.293/.340 across 263 plate appearances over 75 games. Wendle struggled with hamstring and wrist injuries last season, which certainly played a part in his sub-par performance. However, he reported to camp at full health, and despite the modest sample, his early work at the plate seems to confirm Wendle may be returning to the form that saw him generate an impressive .300 average and .354 on-base percentage during his first Rays campaign back in 2018.
