Wendle (wrist) is expected to switch off between playing the field and serving as the designated hitter over the weekend, and after receiving Monday off, he'll move to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Wendle embarked on a rehab stint with the Gulf Coast League Rays on Thursday, and he's expected to see more action over the weekend before moving up to Triple-A. He's been on the injured list since July 31 due to right wrist inflammation, though he should be ready for activation by the end of next week if all goes according to plan.