Wendle went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Wendle's multi-hit effort was his third in his last four starts, a sign the struggling infielder might finally be starting to hit his stride for good at the plate. Injuries have derailed Wendle's rhythm for the majority of the season, but he's been able to boost his average 33 points to .209 since the calendar flipped to July thanks to increased consistency. The 29-year-old eclipsed the .300 mark in each of the last two seasons, so there's plenty of reason to believe his current surge is legitimate and has lasting potential.