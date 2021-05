Wendle went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 14-8 win over Toronto.

Wendle kicked off the first inning with a bang, clubbing a grand slam in the first inning to extend his team's lead to five. Following an impressive three-hit performance, he's batting .310 on the season to go along with six home runs, 24 RBI and three stolen bases through 45 games.