Wendle went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

Wendle had been mired in a slump of epic proportions prior to Saturday, as he'd gone 1-for-24 since returning from an extended stay on the injured list. The versatile infielder, known for his solid work at the plate in a professional career that dates back to 2012, seems to clearly have been hampered by the considerable interruption in his season his wrist injury brought about. Wendle's prior body of work suggests that significant improvement on his current .120/.200/.140 line is forthcoming as the season unfolds.

