Wendle went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Mets.

The cleanup hitter was a nightmare for the Mets throughout Saturday's contest, playing a considerable role in the Rays' 12-run outburst. Wendle's average had fallen to .267 after a rough stretch at the plate, but is now back up to .289 on the season. The 31-year-old has hit three homers in 2021, but power isn't his forte. Rather, multi-hit performances like Saturday are what give Wendle his legitimate fantasy value.