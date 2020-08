Wendle went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Wendle's leadoff 399-foot shot to right field turned out to be harbinger of an offensive barrage for the Rays in their 12-run outburst. The versatile veteran has now hit safely in 10 consecutive starts, a stretch during which he's generated a .325/.341/.525 slash line with five doubles, Sunday's homer, six RBI, one walk and six runs.