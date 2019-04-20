Wendle reported feeling ready for activation after his hamstring tolerated back-to-back extended spring games well this week, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "I feel good. I feel healthy," Wendle said. "I was able to make some plays and some instinctual things without even thinking about my hamstring, so I think that's the goal."

The versatile infielder is apparently chomping at the bit for a return to action after being sidelined since April 1, but manager Kevin Cash remarked Friday he'd talk to Wendle by early Saturday before arriving on a final decision. Wendle has been able to progress through a gradual increase in his activity level without setbacks throughout the recovery process, so a return before the weekend series against the Red Sox concludes appears likely.