Wendle (wrist) was activated off the 10-day injured list following Saturday's game at Baltimore, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wendle's wrist was still bothering him a bit during rehab games earlier in the week, but it's apparently a minor issue as he'll rejoin the Rays on Sunday after spending nearly a month on the shelf. The utility man has a .206/.274/.277 slash line with 10 doubles and zero home runs in 46 games.