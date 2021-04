Wendle entered Saturday's game against the Yankees hitting .370 (10-for-27) with three doubles, three RBI and five runs over his previous seven contests.

The productive stretch includes a 3-for-5 night in the series-opening win over New York on Friday, Wendle's fourth multi-hit effort of the season. The recent surge is a notable improvement over a more muted start to the season that saw Wendle go 3-for-16 with five strikeouts over his first 16 plate appearances.