Wendle (wrist) has returned from his minor-league rehab assignment and is expected to be activated before Thursday's series finale against the Athletics, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The optioning of Christian Arroyo back to Triple-A Durham following Wednesday's game is the most definitive sign yet that Wendle is set to return. The versatile infielder finished his four-game minor-league stint with both High-A Charlotte and Durham having gone 7-for-15 with a solo home run, two walks and four runs. Wendle is expected to revert to his super-utility role in the infield upon activation.