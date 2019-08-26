Rays' Joey Wendle: Singles in return
Wendle (wrist) went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday, his first game back from the injured list.
Wendle started and played a full game at third base, a position that Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports will be the one he most often fills the rest of the season with Eric Sogard playing well at second base. Topkin adds that Wendle will also cut down on pregame swings and likely play no more than two games in a row the rest of the way in an effort to manage the workload on his right wrist, which still has some soreness.
