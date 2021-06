Wendle is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Wendle is out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game with the Rays set to face another southpaw in Keegan Akin. The infielder homered off the bench Wednesday and could certainly play a role as a pinch hitter again Friday. Mike Brosseau will start at third base and bat fifth.