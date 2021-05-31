site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Joey Wendle: Sitting Monday
Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yandy Diaz will shift to the hot corner as Wendle takes a seat for the series opener at Yankee Stadium.
