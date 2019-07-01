Wendle is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The utility man had started each of the Rays' three games versus Texas over the weekend, going 2-for-8 at the plate with two RBI. Wendle, who is hitting just .192 since returning from the injured list in mid-June, doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role now that Yandy Diaz is healthy again.