Wendle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Wendle has managed only one hit in 17 at-bats in his first five games back from the 10-day injured list, but he should continue to benefit from at least semi-regular action after the Rays moved corner infielder Yandy Diaz (hamstring) to the IL on Wednesday. The Rays may continue to confine the lefty-swinging Wendle to the bench versus southpaws, however, as will be the case in the series finale with CC Sabathia on the hill for New York.

