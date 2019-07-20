Wendle went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.

Wendle encouragingly showed some signs of life at the plate Friday, garnering the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Rays in the process. The 29-year-old continues to intermittently provide glimpses of the hitter he's been over the preceding pair of .300 seasons, but his average still disappointingly sits just below the Mendoza Line at .197.