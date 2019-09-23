Wendle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Wendle's 354-foot shot to left in the third marked his first time leaving the yard at Tropicana Field since Aug. 5, 2018, making it 59 games and 189 at-bats between round trippers on his home field. The utility man's bat has heated up at the right time of the season after an extended slump, as he's now hitting .297 with four extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, one home run) and six RBI in September to boost his season average 25 points to .234.