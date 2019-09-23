Rays' Joey Wendle: Snaps home long ball drought
Wendle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.
Wendle's 354-foot shot to left in the third marked his first time leaving the yard at Tropicana Field since Aug. 5, 2018, making it 59 games and 189 at-bats between round trippers on his home field. The utility man's bat has heated up at the right time of the season after an extended slump, as he's now hitting .297 with four extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, one home run) and six RBI in September to boost his season average 25 points to .234.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...