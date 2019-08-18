Rays' Joey Wendle: Solid High-A debut
Wendle (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run in High-A Charlotte's win over St. Lucie on Saturday.
Wendle had an eventful rehab debut with the Stone Crabs in what was the second game of his assignment overall. The utility man is set to play for Charlotte again Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports, at which point he'll be reevaluated for a likely move to Triple-A Durham.
