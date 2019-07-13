Wendle went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

The versatile infielder endured a first half to forget, as he spent significant time sidelined by injury and struggled to find his timing at the plate as a result. However, in a testament to talent eventually rising to the forefront, Wendle appears to progressively be clawing himself out of the hole. Factoring in Friday's production, the 29-year-old is hitting .327 (16-for-49) with five doubles, five RBI, three walks, four stolen bases and eight runs since June 22, a 13-game span during which he's boosted his season average 124 points to .211.