Wendle went 3-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The versatile infielder has looked like a completely different hitter thus far in 2020 compared to last season, as Wendle's clean bill of health has allowed him to rediscover the stroke that led to a pair of .300-average campaigns in 2017 and 2018. Tuesday's three-bagger and steal were both firsts for the 30-year-old in the current season, while the multi-hit tally was his third in the last seven games.