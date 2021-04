Wendle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

The hot-hitting infielder launched his second round tripper in as many days off Darren O'Day in the visitors' half of the ninth, giving the Rays a valuable insurance run. Wendle carries a six-game hitting streak and .340/.365/.600 slash across 52 plate appearances into the start of a three-game set against the Royals on Monday night.