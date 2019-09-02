Wendle went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in the Rays' 8-2 win over the Indians on Sunday.

Wendle has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games yet has only mustered up a slashline of .250/.263/.472 over that span due in part to the fact that he's only had one multi-hit game in that same stretch of games. He continues to be rotated in and out of the lineup with fellow third baseman Matt Duffy as they continue to split time at the hot corner.