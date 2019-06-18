Rays' Joey Wendle: Struggling since return
Wendle, who went 0-for-3 in a loss to the Yankees on Monday, is 1-for-16 overall since returning from a stint on the injured list due to a wrist injury.
Wendle missed all but four games between April 1 and June 13 with hamstring and wrist issues, and he clearly is struggling to regain his timing against big-league arms. The versatile infielder is slashing an abysmal .111/.179/.139 over a modest 39 plate-appearance sample this season, but given his .300/.354/.435 line across 139 games in 2018, Wendle clearly has the ability to snap out of his current doldrums.
