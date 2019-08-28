Wendle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 15-1 loss to the Astros.

His seventh-inning shot off Brad Peacock was the only offense Tampa could muster on the night, and it was also Wendle's first homer in an injury-plagued campaign. The infielder is slashing only .208/.273/.295 through 48 games, but if he can stay healthy he should see regular playing time to close out the year and get a chance to boost those numbers.

