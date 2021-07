Wendle is on the bench for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 31-year-old has hit a lowly .177 of left-handed pitching in 2021, so he understandably gets a day off as the Rays face Robbie Ray. Wendle has struggled overall recently, hitting .156 with just one RBI in his last nine games. Wander Franco gets the start at third base Sunday.