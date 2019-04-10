Wendle (hamstring) won't join the team on its current road trip but is likely to do so during the next homestand that begins next Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wendle has reportedly been making steady progress in his recovery, with manager Kevin Cash noting Tuesday that the versatile infielder began running on a treadmill Monday and has felt his soreness progressively subside. With a full week before the Rays' next homestand begins, it's conceivable Wendle could be ready for activation as soon as the opening installment of a three-game set against the Orioles that will kick it off.