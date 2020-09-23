Wendle went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Tuesday in the Rays' 5-2 loss to the Mets.

The 30-year-old came through with his third straight two-hit day, lifting his season-long batting average to .280. Wendle isn't known for being a prolific speedster, but he was once again opportunistic as a base runner Tuesday, as he and Willy Adames executed a successful double steal in the sixth inning. He's now up to eight stolen bases on the season, matching his total from 2019 in almost 100 fewer plate appearances.