Wendle went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over Atlanta.

Wendle came out of the break hot with his seventh game of at least three hits this year. He doubled and eventually scored his first time up and then notched a pair of singles and a walk the rest of the way. The 31-year-old has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games and for the year is slashing .281/.343/.457 with seven homers, 34 RBI, 46 runs scored, six steals and an 18:63 BB:K over 283 plate appearances. Wendle has played well enough to earn the first All-Star bid of his career but is still being platooned against left-handers, which hurts his upside.