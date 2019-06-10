Wendle (wrist) started at shortstop and went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Triple-A Durham's win over Gwinnett on Sunday.

The fact Wendle logged the start at shortstop had significance in and of itself, as manager Kevin Cash remarked over the weekend that the Rays want the option of deploying Wendle at the position when he's activated. The versatile infielder appears to be on the verge of returning, with his 5-for-8 tally over this first two rehab games seemingly indicating his wrist is close to or at full health.