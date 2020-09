Wendle went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Wendle is not capturing many headlines, but has a couple homers and three steals now with a palatable .269 batting average. He's in a good spot, batting regularly in the top third of the Rays' order against right-handed pitching, and best of all for fantasy, Wendle has three-position eligibility.